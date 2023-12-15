“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” Grade B+: The latest big screen adaptation of the Eastman/Laird work stands from other past film and TV efforts. That is because while there is plenty of action – often chaotic to the point of near confusion – the heart of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is the teenager element. This is a touching buddy story that unfolds in the sewers.

The four turtles who are mutated by a mysterious ooze – Leonardo (Nicholas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon) and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) – spend as much time lamenting not being able to do normal teenage things such as go to school or date as they do fighting to save the world.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” uses the fresh approach of focusing on brotherhood to give this version of the story more heart than any before it.

“The Creator” Grade B-: There are times that “The Creator” looks like the movie that should be seen before watching all “The Terminator” films. It deals with a world where creations with artificial intelligence have become such a threat, humans are looking for a way to end their existence.

Then there are times when “The Creator” feels like it is nothing more than bits and pieces of other science fiction productions that have already been viewed. Those are some visually stunning bits and pieces but the familiarity of them leaves the overall production with a slight creativity chill.

The best way to watch the movie is knowing that it was written and directed by Gareth Edwards, the man behind “Rogue One.” He’s used the same structure of a group going on a suicide mission to find technology that can change the course of history. At least the familiarity with past work by Edwards is a bit more acceptable.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” Grade D: “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is the latest film to proclaim itself a scary movie but ends up approaching the genre with such trepidation that the result is a bland tale that is neither scary nor funny enough to at least make it an amusing take on the horror theme. The way Emma Tammi has directed this film to stay under the PG-13 frame, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” ends up being more like “110 Minutes of Tedium.”

The film – based on the extremely popular video game originally released in 2014 – deals with the idea of how creepy it would be if those mechanical characters you might find singing and dancing at a pizza joint were killer creatures with buzzsaws for teeth. The concept is solid, but the execution is flawed.

“Dumb Money” Grade D: This behind-the-scenes look at the stock market is a muddled mess of stereotypical characters and financial jargon. There is a brief explanation of the film title but even that comes across as vague. The David vs. Goliath aspect is obvious but, in this case, David is annoying, and Goliath is even more annoying.

“Showdown at the Grand” Grade B: This is a nod to those who are not only passionate about movies but also about the places where they are shown. George Fuller (Terrence Howard) is the owner/operator of the Warner Grand movie theater. It is a single-screen facility where classic and not-so-classic movies are shown.

This production uses some of Hollywood’s top actors to tell the rich story of passion, commitment and loyalty. The fact it all unfolds in a setting that looks like a million dollars is the last element to prove the size of a budget doesn’t matter. It is the scope of those making the production that makes all the difference in the world.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Dec. 12

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”: Daniel Radcliff stars in this twisted biopic of a twisted musician.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”: This is a dark version of the story where a puppet wants to be a real boy.

“The Mandalorian: Season 2”: This streaming service offering follows the efforts of a bounty hunter to train the young Grogu.

“The Persian Version”: Young woman tries to find happiness and embrace her opposing cultures.

Available through digital platforms

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom”: Documentary depicts the realities of the Russian invasion in the Ukraine in 2022 from the perspective of families and press.“The Smell of Money”: Big Pork calls the stench of pig waste in the air in eastern North Carolina the smell of money. But to those who live near the state’s giant pig factories, the revolting odor is a call to battle against generations of injustice.