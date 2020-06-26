A look at the history of Mount Everest and preview of the final season of “Greenleaf”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Along with having to stay indoors because of the virus, it has just been too hot to do much outside safely. I hope this week’s very diverse picks of programs to watch will help you deal with both.

Starting at 9 p.m. on June 30, the National Geographic Channel will present “Lost on Everest.” The one-hour program investigates one of exploration’s most perplexing mysteries: What happened to the great explorers Sandy Irvine and George Mallory, who disappeared on June 8, 1924, while attempting the first summit of Everest? The clues to solving this mystery lie frozen somewhere near the top of the world’s tallest mountain.

This is an amazing look at the history of Mount Everest and the attraction it continues to have for climbers.

After that special, Tate Donovan narrates “Expedition Everest” at 10 p.m. The one-hour show follows a team of scientists and climbers as they conduct the most comprehensive single scientific expedition in Mount Everest history.

On a completely different note, the fifth and final season of the original series “Greenleaf” has started. You can catch it on the Oprah Winfrey Network at 9 p.m. Tuesdays.

“Greenleaf” follows the Greenleaf family and their Memphis megachurch. The 5th season picks up with the family dealing with the impending destruction of their church along with the typical prime-time soap opera woes of infidelity, back-stabbing and a villainous political world.

This show is first-rate because of issue tackled and the cast. Stars Lynn Whitfield and Keith David are two of the best actors working today. They’ve made this series far better than the typical cable offering.

If you need to catch up on the show, the first four seasons of “Greenleaf” are currently available on Netflix.