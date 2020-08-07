Rick’s Reviews: A preview of new CW series; new announcement about Disney’s Mulan

(KGET) — This week I want to point out a new series on the CW Network and make sure you heard the news about a Disney movie.

“Coroner,” is the new Wednesday night CW Network drama starring Serinda Swan. Comic book nerds out there will remember her from playing Medusa in the short-lived ABC series “The Inhumans” and as Zatanna on “Smallville.”

Swan is playing a new coroner in Toronto who must solve complicated cases while at the same time deal with her own personal problems. The recent widow is in deep financial trouble because of her husband’s gambling debts.

The show works because Swan makes both the home elements and procedural parts work so well.

The big news this week comes from Disney as company officials announced the live-action version of its “Mulan” will not be opening in theaters as planned but will debut on the streaming service of Disney .

“Mulan” was scheduled to be in theaters in March but was delayed multiple times this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The studio finally decided to make sure the film will get seen this year.

The remake of the 1998 animated classic will be heading to Disney+, the company’s new streaming service.

Subscribers who want to see the movie will have to pay an additional fee of $29.99 marking the first pay-per-view offering from the company.

That sounds like a lot of money until you think about a family of four would have spent at least $10 more than that for tickets. Larger families would have spent even more. And now the concessions are free.

It will be available on September 4. That gives you time to sign up for Disney+ to be ready for this unusual opening.