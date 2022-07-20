The Wonkybot podcast universe continues to grow with the recent launch of “The A.I.M.E.E. Allen Show.” The scripted podcast series from creator Stewart St. John features the world’s first sentient robot talk show host — A.I.ME.E. — who headlines her own podcast series where interviews superheroes

“The idea of mixing superheroes, celebrity talk shows and pop culture through a gossipy sentient robot chat queen obsessed with superheroes was just funny when it hit me,” St John says. “I pitched the idea to the team here and they loved it, especially the idea of doing it like a straight send-up of shows like Wendy Williams, but with tongue firmly planted in cheek.

“Plus it allowed me the opportunity to introduce new heroes to fans in a unique and fun way.”

One of the superheroes who will be sitting down with A.I.M.E.E. is Silver Moth, a character St. John created when he was 10 years old. Creating new superheroes is nothing unusual for St. John. While he was working on the “Power Rangers” TV show, St. John introduced the Green Ranger.

St. John’s other TV credits include “Sabrina: The Animated Series,” “V.R. Troopers” and “California Heaven.”

Each episode of “The A.I.M.E.E. Allen Show” features A.I.M.E.E. (Artificially Intelligent Mechanically Enabled Entity) serving up super-sized gossip to her live studio audience, followed by short virtual interviews with the Supers (who connect via Zoom). Listeners to the podcast will hear the interviews as part of A.I.M.E.E.’s live podcast show.

The A.I.M.E.E. character has already appeared in several of St John’s Tremendous Universe-based shows including “Tara Tremendous” and “Tremendous Boy.” A few superheroes – such as the one known as Unlimited who was featured in Wonkybot’s “Superhero Confidential” where A.I.M.E.E. counseled superheroes in one-on-one virtual therapy sessions – will be chatting on the new talk show.

St. John adds, “As an android, A.I.M.E.E. can be programmed with different personalities. Now she’s morphed into a sassy podcast talk show host.”

The new superhero/sci-fi scripted podcast series will premiere with a five-part mini-series of short-form episodes available on wonkybot.com. It is just the latest creation from St. John. His podcast series “Tara Tremendous” has already earned the Parents’ Foundation Gold Award.

St. John launched Wonkybot Studios in 2015 with Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta. The award-winning content company creates scripted audio shows for kids and families. Programming is available through a subscription channel exclusively on Apple Podcasts.

The new global platform empowers audio creators to offer premium subscriptions directly to listeners on Apple Podcasts in more than 170 countries and regions.

Todd Fisher, executive producer of the new podcast talk show and Wonybot co-founder points out that all of the productions from the company come from a love for pop culture. Creating a talk show is the company’s way to be light-hearted and different while introducing fans to a new lineup of original characters.

Michael Plahuta, Wonkybot co-founder and executive producer adds, “The concept behind ‘The A.I.M.E.E. Allen Show’ is simple yet brilliant. It allows us a platform to introduce fans around the world to characters Stewart’s been creating for years.

“These aren’t the heroes of DC and Marvel, these are exciting new superheroes who exist in Stewart’s ‘Tremendous Universe,’ a shared universe of original heroes and villains being brought to life through an expanding roster of original audio dramas.”

All of this original programming is possible because of the way Wonkybot works.

St. John says, “Whereas other podcast companies have to outsource or license original content from third-parties or hire a recording studio to assemble their shows, Wonkybot is unique in that we create, write, cast, record, edit, produce, score, mix and master all of our shows in-house.

“We’re a one-stop shop which gives us a unique advantage in making sure we’re producing the most cutting-edge, highest-quality, cinema-sounding podcasts available to kids and families.”

The Wonkybot channel also updates regularly with bonus material and music from Wonkybot shows, composed by St. John and Plahuta. All of the programming is available to listen to now at wonkybot.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms. It also is available without ads through a subscription to the Wonkybot Channel on Apple Podcasts.

The Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is a place for listeners to discover premium subscriptions offered by their favorite creators alongside millions of free shows on Apple Podcasts. Along with Wonkybot, listeners can enjoy premium subscriptions from Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia, NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic and Sony Music Entertainment.