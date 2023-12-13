Director Damen LeVeck has a terrifying gift for moviegoers just in time for Christmas. His “A Creature Was Stirring” goes inside the home of Faith (Chrissy Metz) and her troubled teenage daughter (Annalise Basso) who must be kept on a tightly controlled regimen of experimental drugs to fend off a mysterious, terrifying affliction. They are trapped in their home by a massive snowstorm.

When two burglars (Scout Taylor-Compton, Connor Paolo) attempt to rob the home on Christmas, they stumble upon a long-kept family secret—with monstrous consequences.

LeVeck doesn’t believe the horror is ramped up specifically by the holiday but the contrast to the safety of being at home does help with the scares.

“There is definitely an appeal to the contrast when you think about the safety and the comfort and the family and the religion at Christmas juxtaposed with the horror, terror, blood and guts of a horror movie,” LeVeck says. “So, I think that is the appeal of it for most audiences and certainly for me as well.”

One part of Christmas that LeVeck took advantage of was the interesting lighting that comes with the holidays. Often scenes are lit with only the colorful strings of light that decorate the walls and tree.

One creative approach to the holiday lighting has one of the characters use a lighted plastic cane to see their way through an ice tunnel. The production got an interesting break with the candy cane as a short in it made it blink on and off creating a creepy effect.

“The lighting really opened up a bright, saturated color palette that I could really lean into and allow us to give that throwback, nostalgic 1980s creature feature look. It was done in a very old-school way,” LeVeck says.

LeVeck comes to his second directing job after working on a long list of projects as an editor. His past work ranges from the scry “Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales” to numerous reality shows such as “Top Gear USA,” “Stars on Mars” and “Dating Naked.”

His 20 years editing film and TV productions was a great training ground for him once he took over the director’s chair. He found working on reality projects often left him with scenes he needed but had not been shot.

“You never forget that. You think ‘Oh, I wish I had that scene, or I had this cutaway or this wide shot.’ So, in that way, it is the best training,” LeVeck says. “It has allowed me to be a very organized director who comes in with a very solid plan of at least the bare minimum of what I need to get the scene.

“There is nothing left to question.”

The fact LeVeck is so organized doesn’t handcuff him from making spontaneous changes. He at least has definite places where he can jump off if necessary.

Connor Paolo has several horror films to his credit including “Friend Request” and “Camp Hell.” He was impressed by the smart writing of “A Creature Was Stirring” that elevated it above the usual horror tropes.

“When I was reading it, I really didn’t know what I was reading – in the best possible way,” Paolo says. “My favorite films sort of defy genre. They exist in this kind of gray area. I think horror – at least in Western cinema – allows for genre blending in the way that some others don’t.

“My favorite films are funny, scary and devastating but that’s life.”

Paolo has been a working actor for years and has a deep appreciation for movies and the script for “A Creature Was Stirring” kept him on his toes. A lot of that came from the way all of the characters were elevated but in a fun and consistent way.

The young actor has bounced between TV and film and while he likes being able to make new discoveries with a character that he gets to play weekly, he describes film roles as something special.

“It’s because you have your instincts, you have your ideas,” Paolo says. “You throw everything together with those people in that moment and then it is gone except for that thing that you made. That’s a very singular experience and I really love that process.”

LeVeck praises Paolo for his consistent performance. The director likes to work efficiently and that means not going past shooting a scene more than twice if it wasn’t necessary. With Paolo he would get the same strong performance each time the cameras rolled.

How all of that plays out can be seen now as “A Creature Was Stirring” is available through Video On Demand.