The fact this is a light week for new DVD and Blu-ray releases doesn’t get any better with one of the few picks being a film that fails to score.

“80 for Brady” Grade D+: This is the tale of four mature best friends – played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field – who decide to attend Super Bowl LI. It wants to be a sweet tale of sports and friendships. It ends up being a predictable attempt at comedy that fails just as much when it tries to be dramatic.

The film fumbles on every play.

Four women get together every Sunday to cheer for the New England Patriots. They have a particular fondness for quarterback Tom Brady. When the Patriots win their way into the 2017 Super Bowl to be played in Houston, they decide they want to attend the game. Lou (Lily Tomlin) informs the group she has won four tickets through a contest and they head to Texas.

This is where the film commits its first flagrant foul. The movie was inspired by the true story of four Boston widows who would get together to watch the Patriots each week. Their story of friendship goes no further than their living room as the group never tried to attend any Super Bowl.

But the tale of four mature women watching a football game at home makes for a thin story. Realistically, it is not that much thinner than the story concocted by “80 for Brady” writers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

“80 for Brady” is more proof that a great script can survive with mediocre actors but a painfully shallow and idiotic script is never going to rise above complete failure no matter how talented the cast.

The script is so bad that no matter what the four women do, nothing works. You know a movie is in trouble when the best acting performances come from Brady and Ron Gronkowski. And their acting skills barely reach the tolerable level.

All of this ends up making “80 for Brady” guilty of unnecessary stupidity.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of May 2

“Baby Ruby”: A new mother begins to suspect there are some real problems once she gets her baby home.

“Champions”: Struggling high school basketball team gets new life when a former NBA player becomes the coach. Woody Harrelson stars.

“On the Edge”: Spanish subway train operator in Brussels investigates the death of his estranged son.

“Invaders from Mars”: The 1953 classic science fiction film has been re-released to mark its 70th anniversary.

Available through digital platforms

“65”: The pilot of a spaceship must find a way to survive in a prehistoric world. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on May 30.

“Moving On”: Estranged friends reunite to get even with the petulant widower of their recently deceased best friend. Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray May 16.

“Johnny & Clyde”: Johnny (Avan Jogia) and Clyde (Ajani Russell) are two serial killers madly in love and on an endless crime spree.

“Riceboy Sleeps”: Korean single mother raises her teenage son in the suburbs of 1990s Canada, determined to provide a better life for him than the one she left behind.

“You Can Live Forever”: A lesbian teen (Anwen O’Driscoll) sent to live in a Jehovah’s Witness community falls for a devout Witness girl.