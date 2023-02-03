“80 for Brady,” the tale of four mature best friends – played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field – who decided to attend Super Bowl LI, wants to be a sweet tale of sports and friendships. It ends up being a predictable attempt at comedy that fails just as much when it tries to be dramatic.

The film fumbles on every play.

Four women get together every Sunday to cheer for the New England Patriots. They have a particular fondness for quarterback Tom Brady. When the Patriots win their way into the 2017 Super Bowl to be played in Houston, they decide they want to attend the game. Lou (Lily Tomlin) informs the group she has won four tickets through a contest and they head to Texas.

This is where the film commits its first flagrant foul. The movie was inspired by the true story of four Boston widows who would get together to watch the Patriots each week. Their story of friendship goes no further than their living room as the group never tried to attend any Super Bowl.

But, the tale of four mature women watching a football game at home makes for a thin story. Realistically, it is not that much thinner than the story concocted by “80 for Brady” writers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Even the name is offsides. Only three of the women in the film are over 80. Sally Field’s character is only 75. Why this was necessary is as confusing as why this film was even made.

It gets worse.

Halpern and Haskins must keep creating absurd situations to keep their story going. Take for example the four women trying to sneak into the big game under the guise of being backup dancers for the halftime Lady Gaga show. The security guard is so touched by their dance moves he waves the four into the gate.

Big leaps are often taken in comedies. What unfolds with the New England coaching staff is a leap that is the equivalent of jumping off the top of Mt. Everest and landing at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Even with comedy, reality can only be stretched so far.

Such idiotic plot points are too numerous to name. If they were funny moments, that would have helped. It is just a string of embarrassing situations, asinine actions and failed attempts at being funny that fill the film. The only blessing is that the movie runs a scant 98 minutes – but it will feel much longer.

It might have helped (but certainly couldn’t have been any worse) if there had been a more experienced director calling the plays. Kyle Marvin, the man behind “80 for Brady,” has been busy as a producer but this is the first time he has directed a feature film.

And, it shows.

The first act is a plodding setup of the four women. Marvin never gets a strong spark from the four leaving their performances to look like scenes cut from a sitcom. The third act is just as painful as it is filled with endless scenes from Super Bowl LI. Those who saw it didn’t need a refresher. Those who didn’t won’t get the failed attempt at blending the game and the four mature fans. It’s a lose-lose situation.

It would be easy to give “80 for Brady” a pass because it does feature the extremely talented mature cast of Jane Fonda, Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Field. It is great they are continuing to get work as they get older but all four should have the clout to say they don’t need a stain on their careers as forgettable as this mess.

“80 for Brady” is more proof that a great script can survive with mediocre actors but a painfully shallow and idiotic script is never going to rise above complete failure no matter how talented the cast.

The script is so bad that no matter what the four women do, nothing works. You know a movie is in trouble when the best acting performances come from Brady and Ron Gronkowski. And their acting skills barely reach a tolerable level.

All of this ends up making “80 for Brady” guilty of unnecessary stupidity. If you are thinking about going, punt that idea.

Movie review

80 for Brady

1/2 star

Cast: Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rota Moreno, Tom Brady, Harry Hamlin, Billy Porter.

Director: Kyle Marvin

Rated: PG-13 for language, drug use

Running time: 98 minutes.