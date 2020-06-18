‘7500’ is tension-filled flight of drama

Joseph Gordon-Levitt faces terror in the air in “7500.” (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime).

(KGET) — Two movies about men forced to face their fears to survive top this week’s new entertainment releases.

“7500” Grade 3 stars: The idea of watching a feature film that takes place almost completely inside the cockpit of a jet airliner doesn’t initially sound inviting. Thanks to the superb way writer/director Patrick Vollrath builds tension and the dead-on way Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the central character this is a high tension thriller from takeoff to landing.

What starts out looking like a routine day at work for a soft-spoken young American co-pilot (Gordon-Levitt) on a flight from Berlin to Paris, turns bloody when terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit. The co-pilot is on his own trying to protect the plane, save the passengers and protect the woman he loves.

Having the story unfold in the plane’s cockpit creates a natural feeling of claustrophobia that adds to the tension.

The film is available through the streaming service of Amazon Prime Video.

“A Soldier’s Revenge” Grade 2 ½ stars: Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor – played by Neal Bledsoe – spends his time post-war drinking to help him deal with his nightmares and tracking fugitives to make a living. Two desperate children beg for his help to find their missing mother – played by AnnaLynne McCord. The problem is to help the children, he must face his past.

This is a very quiet western that depends heavily on Bledsoe’s brooding performance to carry the new DVD and Blu-ray release. The only problem is that director Michael Feifer allows Bledsoe to brood too much and the Civil War flashbacks play like a weekend for reenactors.

Also available on DVD and Blu-ray as of June 16

“Columbia Classics Collection”: The set includes “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and “A League of Their Own.”

“The Queen at War”: A look at Britain’s longest reigning monarch in history.

“Sniper: Assassin’s End”: Special Ops sniper is set up as the primary suspect for the murder of a foreign dignitary on the eve of signing a high-profile trade agreement with the United States.

“The Quarry”: Fugitive drifter travels to a small town and poses as the man he killed.

“Project Blue Book: Season 2”: Dr. J. Allen Hynek and Captain Michael Quinn must delve further down the UFO conspiracy rabbit hole in their dangerous quest for the truth.

“2 Minutes of Fame”: Comedian’s fame based on his imitations comes back to haunt him.

“Two Films by Sautet/Schneider”: Includes the Claude Sautet and Romy Schneider films “César et Rosalie” and “Les Choses de la Vie.”

“Kill Mode”: Eight years after a pandemic known as The Sickness broke out the world is being run by a pharmaceutical operation called The Company.

Available on digital platforms

“I am Vengeance: Retaliation”: Former special-forces soldier John Gold is given the opportunity to bring Sean Teague, the man who betrayed his team on their final mission in Eastern Europe several years ago, to justice. Will be available through On Demand starting June 19.

“Roger Waters: Us + Them”: Documentary on the acclaimed 2017-2018 tour of the iconic Pink Floyd artist.

“The Pollinators”: Environmental documentary about how mass farming and consumer food preferences are destroying the bees.

“The Short History of the Long Road”: A young woman learns lessons about herself when she is forced to find the mother she never knew.