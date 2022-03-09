BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The awards season is off and running with the next big recognition of the best in TV and film, the “27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, to be broadcast at 7 p.m. March 13 on the CW Network and the cable channel TBS. Winners are determined by the 500 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters in the organization.

Editor’s note: One of the voting members of the group is Rick Bentley whose entertainment reports can be seen on KGET-TV and at Rick’s Reviews at KGET.com.

This year’s ceremonies will be co-hosted by film, television and stage actor Taye Diggs and actress, comedian, author and podcaster Nicole Byer. It will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City.

The Critics Choice Awards were originally scheduled to be presented Jan. 9 but the decision was made by the organization to delay the production. The later date meant the awards would not be handed out virtually as they were last year but could include an audience.

“Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin says in a press release. “We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

In the film portion of this year’s awards, “Belfast” and “West Side Story” lead this year’s Critics Choice Awards contenders with 11 nominations each.

In addition to a Best Picture nod, “Belfast” received nominations for Best Supporting Actor for both Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Acting Ensemble. Kenneth Branagh could take home both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay trophies.

Branagh would have to beat Steven Spielberg who received a Best Director nomination for his Best Picture contender “West Side Story.” Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno will be vying for Best Supporting Actress and Rachel Zegler earned a nod for Best Young Actor/Actress for their work in “West Side Story.”

Other films nominated for Best Picture include “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” which picked up ten overall nods each.

Denis Villeneuve earned a Best Director nomination for “Dune,” while Hans Zimmer is up for Best Score. Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan were nominated for Best Costume Design for the sci-fi film.

“The Power of the Dog” was recognized with a Best Actor nod for Benedict Cumberbatch, a Best Supporting Actor nod for Kodi Smit-McPhee and a Best Supporting Actress nod for Kirsten Dunst, while Jane Campion was nominated for Best Director.

The list of Best Picture hopefuls also includes “Licorice Pizza” and “Nightmare Alley” – films that collected eight nominations apiece. That is followed by “King Richard” and “Don’t Look Up,” each with six. Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are “CODA” and “tick, tick…Boom!”

The nominations in the television categories was dominated by HBO’s “Succession.” It leads the Critics Choice Awards series nominations, collecting nods in eight categories. In addition to Best Drama Series the show racked up acting nominations for both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen all earned nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook are up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” the Paramount+ series “Evil” also scored multiple series nominations, earning five each.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The awards have predicted the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner in 7 of the past 12 years.

This year, Critics Choice Awards nominations forecast every Oscar nominee for Best Picture.