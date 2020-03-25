Rick’s Reviews: ‘1917’ top pick among new DVD, Blu-ray releases

A new group of DVD and Blu-ray releases have hit the market to help you pass the time while staying at home. Here’s a sampling of what is available now.

“1917” Grade 4 stars: Although it lost the Best Picture Oscar to “Parasite,” the World War I drama “1917” was the most amazing film of 2019. It not only features superb acting work and smart writing but is visually stunning the way director Sam Mendes has constructed the movie to look like it was shot with no breaks between scenes.

The film did pick up three Oscars in technical categories but it also should have taken home the top prize plus the Best Directing Oscar for Mendes.

Now is your chance to take a close look at the production. It will be take a few viewings to completely appreciate this work that will have you on the edge of your seat from first to last frame.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of March 24.

“The Grudge”: Young mother falls into a deep depression after murdering her family. It is up to a detective and neighbor to solve the crime.

“Cunningham”: The film traces modern dance artist Merce Cunningham’s artistic evolution over three decades.

“Clemency”: A prison warden (Alfre Woodard) begins to have mixed feelings about death row executions.

“The Wizard”: Two brothers run away from home to compete in a video competition. The 1989 film stars Fred Savage.

“Treadstone: Season One”: Television series from the team behind the “Bourne” franchise is a thriller set in the world of the CIA black ops program.

“April Fool’s Day”: The 1986 mystery/slasher film starring Deborah Foreman is being re-released.

“The Song of Names”: Clive Owen and Tim Roth star in this film set during World War II about a young Jewish violin prodigy goes missing just before his first concert performance.

“Frankenstein: The True Story”: The creature created by Dr. Frankenstein seeks revenge. The film stars James Mason and was original released in 1973.

Being released on Digital HD on March 24

“Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”: Harley (Margot Robbie) and her friends must protect a young woman being hunted by a top Gotham villain.

“Just Mercy”: A lawyer (Michael B. Jordan) fights to free a wrongly convicted death row inmate. Will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on April 14.

“Dolittle”: Dr. Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) and his close animal friends go on a mission to save the Queen. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 7.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Tenth Season”: This season looks at what happens when Larry gets into a series of escalating dilemmas after taking on a major project to spite a new foe.

“Resistance”: True story of a group of Girls and Boy Scouts who created a network that saved the lives of around ten thousand orphans whose parents had been killed by the Nazis.

“The Way Back”: Former basketball star (Ben Affleck) returns to the game after falling on hard times.