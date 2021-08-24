Resources for Veterans with Dr. Corey Gonzales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since December.

KCSO says Charles Long, 68, last spoke to his sister on Dec. 18, 2020. It is not known what he was wearing. Long is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 245 lbs., with blue eyes and bald.