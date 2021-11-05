In the kitchen with Sunrise: Pumpkin cinnamon chip cookies

Pumpkin cinnamon chip cookies
1 cup of butter, softened (I have also made these with only 1/2 a cup of butter, and they still turned out wonderful!)
1 cup sugar (or 1/2 cup Truvia, which is a sugar/stevia mix. You can find it in most grocery stores.)
15 oz. can of pumpkin
1 cup mashed, very ripe banana or applesauce
2 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla
2 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. baking soda
1 heaping tsp. salt
2 heaping tsps. cinnamon
1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 tsp. ground cloves
4 cups flour (I used Tehachapi Grain Project rouge de bourdeaux flour.)
Browned-butter buttercream
Brown 1 stick of butter on the stovetop. Let cool for an hour. Then use beaters to mix with powdered sugar until the desired sweetness. Add a little milk, a tablespoon at a time until it reaches the desired consistency. Pipe cooled frosting onto cooled cookies.