Pet of the Week: Puppy, Puppy, Puppies!

We had not one, but three Pets of the Week on 17 News at Noon.

Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA introduced three out of a litter of eight puppies. Nordstrom said the puppies are 5-weeks-old and are chihuahua terrier mixes.

Nordstrom said the puppies will be available for adoption in three weeks. You can check out all eight on the Bakersfield SPCA Facebook page.

The SPCA will be closed this weekend for the Fourth of July, but will reopen on Monday. For more information, call the SPCA at 323-8353 or visit them at 3000 Gibson St.