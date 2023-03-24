BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this Week’s Pets of the Week, Tater and Tot!

Tater and Tot are two 8-week-old kittens, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. And they are brother and sister. Tater is the brother and Tot is the sister!

Both kittens will be available to adopt Saturday, March 25 but they will not be ready for another week or so because they are getting spayed and neutered, White said.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.