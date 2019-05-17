This week, we have THREE Pets of the Week: Sadie, Charlie and Spunky!

Chuck Nordstrom from the Bakersfield SPCA brought the three adorable terrier mix puppies to 17 News at Noon. Nordstrom said they are all about 8 weeks old.

He said the three are all siblings and will be ready for adoption on Saturday, April 20 when the SPCA opens at 9:30 a.m.

You can check out Sadie, Charlie and Spunky and other animals looking for homes at the Bakersfield SPCA at 3000 Gibson St. You can also call the them at 323-8353