The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals through shelter, prevention of pet overpopulation and adoption.

For more information about any of our pets, please contact the SPCA at 661-323-8353. You can also find us online at BakersfieldSPCA.org or visit our Facebook page.

Pets of the Week: Jojo and Angus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pet of the Week features two puppies, 8-week-old Jojo and Angus. The puppies, which are two of four in the litter, are American pit bull terrier mixes. The litter includes two brown/white puppies and two black/white puppies.

The puppies have adoption information up at the SPCA website. You can start an application to adopt Jojo, Angus or one of their siblings beginning today. For more information, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

