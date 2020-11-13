Pets of the Week: Jojo and Angus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pet of the Week features two puppies, 8-week-old Jojo and Angus. The puppies, which are two of four in the litter, are American pit bull terrier mixes. The litter includes two brown/white puppies and two black/white puppies.
The puppies have adoption information up at the SPCA website. You can start an application to adopt Jojo, Angus or one of their siblings beginning today. For more information, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.