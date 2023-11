BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pets of the Week, Jason and Jackie!

Both of the pups are around 3-months-old with separate personalities, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Jason has a wild side while Jackie is more calm and relaxed. The dogs are brother and sister.

White says the dogs are a mixed breed, short leg shepherd.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit their website.