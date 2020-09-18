SPCA Pet of the Week

Pets of the Week: 4-week-old terrier-mix puppies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s pets of the week are two of a little of six 4-week-old terrier puppies!

Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA says the five female and one male puppies are all very playful, sweet and will be up for adoption on their website in the next three weeks. Although the shelter isn’t completely sure of their breed, their small feet and wavy hair suggests a shih tzu or lhasa-apso-type mix. Nordstrom said they would be suitable for most homes, including those with other dogs.

For more information about adopting Lily or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

