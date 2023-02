BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Sweetheart!

Sweetheart is an 8-week-old kitten and barely made weight to be spayed yesterday, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA.

Sweetheart came into the shelter with her mom, according to White. She is available to be adopted now but is able to go home next week after she gets spayed.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.