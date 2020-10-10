Pet of the week: surprise, we have seven dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we don’t have just one pet of the week, but seven!

Meet Toby. He’s a three-year-old Shepard mix. He is a medium sized dog, perfect for a family who doesn’t want a little dog but does not have space for a big one. Toby loves snuggles and cuddling up to humans. He’s described as a big baby! He does excellent with other dogs and loves to play at times. He would thrive in a household that keeps him active, but where he can snuggle up with them at the end of the day.

A couple weeks ago, Chuck Nordstrom with the SPCA gave us a sneak peak look at some puppies who were unavailable for adoption. Well, in exactly a week, they will be ready to go home! There are six puppies in the litter, one boy and five girls. They are set to be spayed and neutered next week. You can submit an application online starting Tuesday. You will need their ID number in order to submit the application.

If you are interested in adopting one of our pet of the week’s, call the SPCA at 323-8353. For more information on pets available for adoption, head to their website.