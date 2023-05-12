BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Sugar!

Sugar is a mix breed puppy who is about 3 months old and she is described as “fluffy perfection,” according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA.

Although Sugar is a mix breed White says she possibly has a mixture of husky, lab and Pyrenees. She does not have extreme puppy behavior.

White said Sugar has a brother at the shelter. Sugar and her brother are both available for adoption and will do well together.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.