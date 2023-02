BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Storm!

Storm is a 1-year-old Chihuahua Spaniel who has been at the shelter since Jan. 4, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA.

White said Storm is timid at first but once he gets to know you he gets the “zoomies.”

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.