Pet of the week: Stella

The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals through shelter, prevention of pet overpopulation and adoption.

For more information about any of our pets, please contact the SPCA at 661-323-8353. You can also find us online at BakersfieldSPCA.org or visit our Facebook page.

Bakersfield, CA. (KGET)- Meet Stella. She is an active one-year-old Husky mix. Stella came to the shelter as a stray and has been in search of her “fur”ever home for the past month. She still has some of her puppy energy but after running around for a bit, she is calm and relaxed. Stella knows how to “sit” and “shake”. She also is good at fetch.

The SPCA says Stella would do great in an active home where they can run or play with her. She may need a little structure, since she still is a pup, but is an all around great addition to any family!

If you would like to meet Stella, contact the SPCA by call 323-8353.

