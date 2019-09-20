Pet of the Week: Siblings Kiki, Carter and Carla

This adorable trio is just half of a six-puppy litter brought into the shelter. Their breed and parents are unknown, but Carter looks like lab mix, Kiki like a corgi mix and Carla some sort of terrier mix. They will be available Saturday morning at the Bakersfeld SPCA.
SPCA Pet of the Week
The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals through shelter, prevention of pet overpopulation and adoption.
For more information about any of our pets, please contact the SPCA at 661-323-8353. You can also find us online at BakersfieldSPCA.org or visit our Facebook page.