BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta.

Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly.

Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.