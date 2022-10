BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Sharky!

Sharky is a friendly chihuahua mix who is about 4 years old, according to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA. Sharky likes people a lot and he is playful with other dogs.

Nordstrom said since Sharky is 4 years old anyone 60 years old or older can get him half off, as part of the Senior Program.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.