Sandy is the KGET Pet of the Week!

Chuck Nordstrom of the Bakersfield SPCA says Sandy about a year old, and is a poodle mix, with a bit of terrier in him.

He is a loving and playful dog. Nordstrom says he likes to play with everybody.

Sandy is neutered, vaccinated and ready to be adopted.

Sandy and many other animals are up for adoption at the Bakersfield SPCA located at 3000 Gibson St. You can also call the SPCA at 323-8353.