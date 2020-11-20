Pet of the Week: Sam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pet of the Week features Sam, an 8-year-old chihuahua mix. Sam is missing one eye. He may have experienced some trauma at one point in his life, according to Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA. He also has a heart murmur, but is okay and doesn’t need special medication. Sam is looking for a forever home this holiday season. You can start an application to adopt Sam beginning today.
For more information about adopting Sam or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.