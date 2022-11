Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Ruckus!

Ruckus is a mini Pinscher mix. He is a chill, smiling 5-year-old pup who arrived at the shelter in September. Ruckus has a calm demeanor and is lively when meeting new friends.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit Bakersfieldspca.org