The SPCA brought Roxy to visit the station today for pet of the week.

Roxy is a well mannered, easy going 8 year old toy poodle and lets you know when she needs to “go”.

You can adopt Roxy at the Unleash Your Love event next Wednesday, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. across from KGET studios at 22nd and M Streets.

The SPCA and KGET have partnered up for this annual event.

The SPCA will be selling doughnut holes donated by Krispy Kreme with all proceeds going to the SPCA. They will be availible starting at 5 a.m. and until they run out.

Both dogs and cats will be available at the event.

