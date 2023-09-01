BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Rosie!

Rosie is about 8 years old and she is a mini Poodle mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA.

White says Rosie came into the shelter as a stray and she is not thriving in the shelter. Rosie does well while walking with a leash and she likes to go for drives.

White says she needs to go to a home with a lot of love and it may take a while for her to warm up and adjust.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.