BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Rogue!

Rogue is a talkative and energetic 4-month-old Alaskan Husky, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Rogue has been great with kids and other dogs.

White said all dogs three months and older will be ready to adopt for Christmas and dogs who are younger than three months will not be adoptable until after Christmas. The Bakersfield SPCA is in need of blanket donations.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.