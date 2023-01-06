BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Meet this week’s pet of the week: Rocky!

Rocky is an 11 month old Border Collie mix. Impressively, Rocky knows his manners and commands so much so that will literally sit and put his paws open for anyone he comes across.

The Bakersfield SPCA acquired Rocky at the beginning of November. Rocky has the kind of maturity that allows him to interact and mix with other dogs at an impressive rate. Rocky’s currently looking for a “forever home,” Kristen White said. She hopes Rocky can find a permanent home ready for him by next week.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.