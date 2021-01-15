Pet of the Week: Riley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Riley!
Riley is one of four girls in a litter of German Shephard mix puppies. Chuck Nordstrom from the Bakersfield SPCA said the puppies will grow to be about medium-sized dogs. All four will be ready to go to a forever home beginning Monday. You can start an application to adopt Riley and the others in the litter Monday on the SPCA’s website.
For more information about Riley or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.