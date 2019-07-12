Pet of the week: Polly

This week’s pet of the week is Polly, an eight to nine week old chihuahua, said Chuck Nordstrom of the Bakersfield SPCA.

She is going to be a very small chihuahua even when full grown, she weighs 1.9 pounds at the moment, said Nordstrom. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go to a good home.

Polly is available for adoption tomorrow morning when the SPCA opens at 9:30 a.m. The Bakersfield SPCA is located at 3000 Gibson St. in northwest Bakersfield. You can also call the SPCA at 323-8353.