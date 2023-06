BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Petey and Blaze!

Petey and Blaze are 2-month-old Jack Terrier mix brothers. Petey is very adventurous and playful, while Blaze has a calm and “chill” personality.

The pair of pups are neutered, microchipped and have all their vaccinations. They can be adopted as a pair or individually.

If you’re interested in adopting a Pet of the Week, you can call the Bakersfield SPCA at 323-8353 or go to their website BakersfieldSPCA.org