The pet of the week is 9-to-10-week-old Penelope, a chihuahua mix.

Penelope is available for adoption tomorrow at the SPCA at 9:30 a.m. when it opens.

Tomorrow the SPCA is holding Spooktacular, Adult dogs, cats and kittens are all half price. The dogs will also be in costume. There will be treat for everyone and the animals. A free pumpkin comes with all adoptions.

You can go down to the SPCA at 3000 Gibson St. or call 661-323-8353 for more information.