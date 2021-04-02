SPCA Pet of the Week

The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals through shelter, prevention of pet overpopulation and adoption.

For more information about any of our pets, please contact the SPCA at 661-323-8353. You can also find us online at BakersfieldSPCA.org or visit our Facebook page.

Pet of the Week: Oreo

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oreo is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Oreo is a 4-year-old chihuahua looking for his forever home. Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA said he is a tiny, sweet and loving dog who loves to cuddle. Oreo was raised with seniors so they are looking for a similar home environment for him. Oreo is available for adoption now. Applications to adopt him can now be submitted as well.

For more information about Oreo or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story