BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oreo is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Oreo is a 4-year-old chihuahua looking for his forever home. Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA said he is a tiny, sweet and loving dog who loves to cuddle. Oreo was raised with seniors so they are looking for a similar home environment for him. Oreo is available for adoption now. Applications to adopt him can now be submitted as well.
For more information about Oreo or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.