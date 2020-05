Nutmeg is KGET’s Pet of the Week!

Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA says Nutmeg is a 4-year-old female snowshoe cat. Nutmeg is declawed and therefore must be an indoor-only cat. However, Nordstrom said she is used to being indoors from her previous home.

Nordstrom said it currently has a total of five declawed cats looking for furever indoor-only homes.

Nutmeg is up for adoption now at the SPCA. You can call the SPCA at 323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org for more information.