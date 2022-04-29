BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nike and Diesel are KGET’s Pet of the Week!

Nike and Diesel are Weimerrimer and lab mixes. They were owner surrenders and are about 1 year old.

The dogs are very energetic and should go to home that can take them on long, frequent walks or someone with a lot of land so they can run around freely. You can submit an application to adopt Nike and Diesel now.

For more information about Nike and Diesel or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.