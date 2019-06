Little Dude is the Pet of the Week!

Chuck Nordstrom of the Bakersfield SPCA says Little Dude is a terrier-Chihuahua mix and is about 6 months old.

Nordstrom says he is very calm and loving and could do well in just about anyone’s home.

Little Dude and other animals are available for adoption at the Bakersfield SPCA at 3000 Gibson St. You can also call the SPCA at 323-8353.