BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pets of the Week, Laverne and Shirley!

Laverne and Shirley are two-month-old puppy sisters, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA.

Both of them were just spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, White says.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.