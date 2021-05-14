BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Koda is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Koda is an 8-week-old German Shephard mix puppy looking for a forever home. Koda and her five siblings are ready for adoption.
For more information about Koda or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
Local news on KGET.com
- No Kid Hungry helping fund the fight against hunger in Kern County
- City plans on holding July 4 fireworks show
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital awards 2021 Daisy Award to nurse for going ‘above and beyond’ for patient and his family