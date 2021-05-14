SPCA Pet of the Week

The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the general welfare and humane treatment of animals through shelter, prevention of pet overpopulation and adoption.

For more information about any of our pets, please contact the SPCA at 661-323-8353. You can also find us online at BakersfieldSPCA.org or visit our Facebook page.

Pet of the Week: Koda

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Koda is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Koda is an 8-week-old German Shephard mix puppy looking for a forever home. Koda and her five siblings are ready for adoption.

For more information about Koda or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

Local news on KGET.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story