Meet our Pet of the Week JuJu! She is a 3-month-old kitten who was taken into the shelter as a stray.

This furry kitten is friendly, playful and loving. JuJu has already been vaccinated and spayed and is currently available for adoption.

You can visit JuJu and other animals available at the SPCA at 3000 Gibson St. in Northwest Bakersfield. You can call the SPCA at 323-8353.