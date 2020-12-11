Pet of the Week: Jasper

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Jasper! He’s a 10-year-old Daschund/Chihuahua mix. Chuck Nordstrom from the Bakersfield SPCA said he’s a senior dog but he still loves to play with the other dogs in the puppy play yard. Nordstrom said Jasper would make a great companion. You can start an application to adopt Jasper today on the SPCA’s website.
For more information about Jasper or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.