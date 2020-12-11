SPCA Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: Jasper

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Jasper! He’s a 10-year-old Daschund/Chihuahua mix. Chuck Nordstrom from the Bakersfield SPCA said he’s a senior dog but he still loves to play with the other dogs in the puppy play yard. Nordstrom said Jasper would make a great companion. You can start an application to adopt Jasper today on the SPCA’s website.

