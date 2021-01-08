Pet of the Week: German Shephard, Pit Bull mix puppies

SPCA Pet of the Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Pets of the Week are a litter of nine German Shephard/Pit Bull mix puppies!

There are five boys and four girls in the litter. Chuck Nordstrom from the Bakersfield SPCA said the puppies are still in their nursing area and will be ready to go to a forever home beginning Monday. You can start an application to adopt the puppies Monday on the SPCA’s website.

For more information about the puppies or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

