BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, George!

George is a 2-year-old terrier mix. Kristen White of the Bakersfield SPCA says George can do well in just about anyone’s home. George was very playful while in the 17 Newsroom, and is just learning leash manners.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.