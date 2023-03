BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this Week’s Pet of the Week, Franco Jr.!

Franco Jr. is a 2-month-old puppy who is calm, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He has a brother and sister at the shelter.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.