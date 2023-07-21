BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Elsa!

Elsa is a Siberian husky mix that’s about 1 year and 8 months old, Kristen White of the Bakersfield SPCA said. The dog has been at the SPCA since May.

White says Elsa is an “alpha female” but has a very calm and docile personality. Families should schedule a meet and greet if they have other pets at home.

Elsa is spayed and available for adoption now.

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.