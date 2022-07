BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s pet of the week, Daisy!

Daisy is a calm Pitbull mix who is around 1-year-old, according to Nicole Gitzke from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661- 832-7387 or go to their website.